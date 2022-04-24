Mattie's Call issued in Clayton County Police search for mentally disabled woman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Police issued a Mattie's Call during their search for a missing woman who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Officers went to 8600 block of Forest Pointe Drive in Jonesboro around 1:00 p.m. on April 24 and discovered Ladoria Smith left her home.
Smith traveled on foot in an unknown direction. She is described as a 21-year-old African-American female standing 5 ft. and 4 in. tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
She also has a birthmark on the right side of her face, officials said.
No word on what Smith was wearing immediately prior to her disappearance.
Anyone with information on Smith's whereabout should contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.