19-year-old shot multiple times in Buckhead on Friday, police say

A 19-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Friday in the 3600 block of Habersham Road NE near Blackland Road NW in the Buckhead area, according to Atlanta police.

Officers responded to a person shot call at around noon. Upon arrival, they learned that the teenager had been transported to a hospital in a private vehicle in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation. Police have not released any details about possible motive or potential suspect.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.