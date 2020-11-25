Mattie's Call issued for missing 57-year-old Cartersville woman

Cartersville police are seeking the public's help as they continue to search for a mentally disabled, missing 57-year-old woman.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

According to investigators, Peggy Benford Johnson was last seen Monday around 4:45 p.m. at 44 Etowah Drive in Cartersville.

Police described Johnson as a Caucasian woman, around 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing around 240 pounds. Investigators also said she has long brown hair and may have visible scars due to recent neck surgery.

At last check, Johnson was wearing pajamas with a grey fuzzy shirt.

It is believed she is traveling in a white 2014 with Georgia license plate AKW8482.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Cartersville Police Department at 770-382-2526.

