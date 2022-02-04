Mattie's Call issued for 80-year-old Clayton County man driving white Toyota Camry

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 80-year-old man last seen this past Saturday. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Freddy Hopkins was last seen on Jan .29 driving a white 2003 Toyota Camry bearing Georgia tag XHU584, the Clayton County Police Department said. His family reported him missing from his Ellenwood home on Friday.

Hopkins is described by police as being 6-feet tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with a bald head, and brown eyes.

Police said he has been diagnosed with dementia and his family said he has hallucinations.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

