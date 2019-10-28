Mattie's Call for missing Clarkston man

Police in Clarkston are searching for a missing 33-year-old man. Officers have since issued a Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

Michael G. Mesfin was last seen at the Applebee’s restaurant located at 4353 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker at 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Clarkston Police Department.

Michael G. Mesfin (Clarkston Police Department / Supplied)

Mesfin is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a gray hoodie.

Officers said he may be traveling in a 2018 White Nissan Versa.

Police said Mesfin has a history of depression.

Anyone who sees Mesfin should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clarkston Police Department at 404-557-8956.