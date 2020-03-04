Mattie's Call for missing 76-year-old Clayton County man

article

Police in Clayton County said they are searching for a 76-year-old missing man. Police have since issued a Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

Charles Hensley disappeared from his home on Hummingbird Way in Riverdale. Clayton County police officers were asked to perform a welfare check on Wednesday and found no sign of Hensley nor his truck.

Hensley has been diagnosed with dementia and has a history of driving across state lines and getting lost.

Police describe him as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds, with gray and white hair, and brown eyes.

Hensley’s truck is a gold 2008 Toyota Tundra with a camper shell and Tennessee Vols tag on the front, but police did not have a tag number available.

Anyone who sees him should immediately call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department.