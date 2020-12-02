Mattie's Call for missing 39-year-old Clayton County man

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a 39-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Oresta Grant ran away from the 1000 block of Lake Regency Drive around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Clayton County Police Department. He has left the location before but usually returns in a timely manner.

Grant has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, police said.

Police describe him as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, black jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

