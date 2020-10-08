Mattie's Call for missing 33-year-old Clayton County man

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 33-year-old man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Terry Hunton, 33, was last seen Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale, the Clayton County police said.

Officers were called out around 6:30 p.m. after reports Hunton walked away earlier in the afternoon and had not been seen since. Hunton, who police said is a ward of the state, did not have his medication for his condition.

Police describe Hunton as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 35 pounds, with blue eyes, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing black tennis shoes, tan pants and a white T-shirt.

Hunton is known to walk away from the location before, police said, but they would like to locate to ensure he has his medication.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.