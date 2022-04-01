Mattie's Call issued for missing 16-year-old Clayton County girl with autism

article

Clayton County police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing Thursday night.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 16-year-old Syriana Gregg.

According to investigators, Gregg left her home on the 6400 block of East Meyer Drive in Morrow around 7 p.m. and hasn't been seen since. She was reportedly walking towards Mt. Zion Boulevard.

The missing teen has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, oppositional defiant disorder, and autism.

Gregg is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 85 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair in a short braided style.

She was last seen wearing a multicolored jacket and ripped jeans.

If you have any information that could help find Syriana Gregg, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or to dial 911.

