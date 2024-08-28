Mattie's Call: 71-year-old woman missing in Oakwood area

article

The Oakwood Police Department in Hall County is looking for a 71-year-old disabled woman who was last seen on Aug. 27.

Betty Marie Ramey was last seen at the Oakwood Village apartment complex. According to police, she is 5-feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She has white/blonde shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

Ramey was reportedly wearing a short skirt with black pants underneath and a dress-type shirt. Ramey has a distinctive hump on her back.

She was also reportedly carry an oxygen tank when she was last seen.

If you have seen Ramey, please contact Oakwood PD at 770-534-2364.