Mattie’s Call: 46-year-old Sandy Springs man with autism walked away from rehab center

article

Authorities are searching for a man who went missing from a rehabilitation center in Sandy Springs on Wednesday morning.

Adrian Epps, 46, walked away from the 5000 block of Meridian Mark Road at around 7:10 a.m., according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Epps has been diagnosed with autism and has an undiagnosed mental condition which can cause hallucinations, police say.

He is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 179 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and red checkered pajama pants, and a black jacket.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.