MATTIE'S CALL: 27-year-old woman missing from Morrow

A Mattie's Call has been issued for a 27-year-old woman in Clayton County who has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

Graciela Martinez-Garcia was last seen at home in the 6100 block of Princeton Avenue in Morrow at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

She is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She may be wearing pink.

Anyone with information about Martinez-Garcia is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.