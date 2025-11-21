Matthew Lanz sentenced to life for murders of Cherokee firefighter, wife

article

The Brief Lanz receives two life sentences without parole plus additional prison terms Judge expresses sympathy for the Hicks family and stresses commitment to justice Evidence included DNA, surveillance video, and testimony on Lanz’s mental health



The case against Matthew Scott Lanz reached its conclusion Friday as a judge handed down a sweeping sentence for the 2021 murders of Justin and Amber Hicks. One day after finding Lanz guilty on all charges in a bench trial, the judge sentenced him to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus an additional life sentence, 20 years, and 12 months for related crimes.

What we know:

The sentencing followed three days of emotional testimony that detailed how Lanz entered the Hicks’ Acworth home overnight and shot the couple, leaving their 2-year-old son, Jacob, alone in the house.

Prosecutors presented DNA evidence, video surveillance and firearm analysis tying Lanz to the killings. The judge, in her remarks, spoke about the heavy responsibility of the sentence, saying the task brings "no joy," but emphasized that justice required applying the law without fear or favoritism.

Lanz waived his right to attend the hearing, leaving his attorney to receive the court’s ruling and review his post-conviction options, including the possibility of a new trial or appeal.

Before adjourning, the judge addressed the Hicks family directly, expressing hope that the sentence might help them continue healing and reminding them that "what is remembered, lives."

The case also highlighted a troubled family history. Lanz’s parents testified earlier in the trial that he had been experiencing hallucinations, paranoia, and severe mental illness — issues compounded when Lanz’s brother fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer months before the Hicks murders.

The sentencing closes a chapter on a series of violent events that also included Lanz stabbing a Sandy Springs officer the day after the murders. That confrontation resulted in Lanz being shot and ultimately helped lead investigators back to the Hicks’ home.

What's next:

Lanz has the right to appeal the sentence. It is unknown at this time if he plans to do so.