Massive fire leaves over a dozen families homeless in College Park

A massive blaze at the Somerset Apartments located off Almand Drive in College Park leaves several families displaced on March 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

More than a dozen families were left homeless after a massive apartment fire in College Park on Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to the Somerset Apartments on Almand Drive.

What we know:

College Park Fire Rescue Chief Sterling P. Jones said fire crews from College Park, South Fulton, Atlanta, and Hapeville arrived to help battle the blaze.

The fire impacted about 16 units.

The Red Cross assisted the families with any immediate needs.

A portion of the roof appears to have collapsed due to the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.