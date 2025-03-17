Massive drug bust at Atlanta airport: Over 40 lbs. of meth and fentanyl seized

The Brief Authorities seized 35.8 lbs. of methamphetamine and 4.6 lbs. of fentanyl at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The drugs were found in checked luggage on a Delta Air Lines flight from California. The Airport Drug Interdiction Unit was alerted by authorities in Ontario, California, leading to the discovery.



Authorities made a massive drug bust at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport late last week.

Investigators say the illegal narcotics were found in checked luggage coming in on a Delta Air Lines flight from California.

The Atlanta Police Department released this image showing 35.8 lbs. of methamphetamine and 4.6 lbs. of fentanyl seized at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 14, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department )

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the Airport Drug Interdiction Unit was alerted by authorities in Ontario, California about a passenger arriving in Atlanta who could be carrying drugs.

An airport K-9 officer was brought in to sniff the contents of the checked luggage of the flight.

A search was performed when the K-9 signaled there were narcotics inside one of the pieces of luggage.

Inside one suitcase, police say 35.8 lbs. of methamphetamine and 4.6 lbs. of fentanyl were found.

The owner of the bag was taken into custody.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Airport Drug Interdiction Unit uses a K-9 to sniff for illegal narcotics at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 14, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department )

What we don't know:

The name of the person has not been released.

It is unclear what charges he or she faces.

What's next:

The case has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.