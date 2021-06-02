Masks no longer required in Gwinnett County Public Schools

Georgia's largest school district dropped its mask requirement for students and teachers while still strongly recommending them, particularly for unvaccinated people.

Gwinnett County Public Schools announced Wednesday the district is now strongly recommending people wear masks in school facilities. The policy took effect June 1, the district said.

The school district said the move is in response to Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order on Friday that included language restricting state school districts from requiring masks.

It's unclear, though, if the order actually bans mask mandates or falls short of that.

Atlanta Public Schools leaders have been outspoken the district will continue to enforce staff and students wearing masks.

Kemp’s order says his COVID-19 emergency declaration "does not include the authority for local school districts to rely on the Public Health State of Emergency as a basis for requiring students or workers to wear a face covering" on school campuses.

In other words, Georgia school districts can no longer claim their authority to require masks comes from the governor.