Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Bernice King responds to usage of video by comedian Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer is currently trending due to the controversy surrounding her recent posts regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Schumer took to Instagram yesterday to respond to accusations of racism and Islamophobia in her posts. She vehemently denies these claims, stating, "What I want is every hostage back, I want safety and freedom from Hamas for Palestinians and Israelis."

However, her decision to share a clip of the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in her post has also stirred criticism. In the shared clip, Dr. King denounces antisemitism as "wrong" and labels it as "unjust and evil."

Notably, Dr. King's daughter, Bernice King, expressed her disapproval of Schumer's post on the platform "X" (formerly known as 'Twitter'). Bernice King stated, "Certainly, my father was against antisemitism... as am I," and she further added, "He also believed militarism, along with racism and poverty, to be among the interconnected triple evils." She advised the comedian to read her father's book, 'Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community.'

In the clip posted by Schumer, Martin Luther King can be heard saying "Israel must exist and has a right to exist and is one of the great outposts of democracy in the world." In another clip, he denounces antisemitism as "wrong" and says "it's unjust and it's evil."

Schumer has been extremely vocal in her support of Israel.

Since the attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, approximately 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and more than 200 are being held hostage. In Palestine, more than 8,700 have died, according to Palestinian health officials.