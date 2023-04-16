Man hospitalized in serious condition after northwest Atlanta shooting

article

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a nortwest Atlanta shooting that put a man in the hospital in serious condition Sunday evening.

Officials reported to the scene around 8:05 p.m. on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officers say that's where they found the male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

As investigators continue to work on the specifics of the case, there have not been any reports of any arrests made.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.