MARTA unveils bus honoring late Rep. John Lewis

MARTA officials have shared the first look at a new bus honoring civil rights icon John Lewis.

The former Georgia congressman fought to desegregate the interstate bus system and was a longtime advocate of public transportation.

The bus features a picture of Lewis and some of his famous quotes.

"As part of our yearlong celebration of Black history, we want to recognize the profound contributions of Congressman Lewis who championed public transit and MARTA, and fought for voters’ rights his entire life," said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. "MARTA history is Black history."

To honor his work on voting rights, MARTA also held a voter registration drive at the College Park Station.

Additional busses are in the works to honor Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Lowery, Evelyn Gibson Lowery, and Ambassador Andrew Young.