MARTA train evacuated after rider overheard saying they have monkeypox

article

A MARTA train was evacuated on Monday afternoon after someone overheard a passenger say they had monkeypox.

The rider reported the conversation to MARTA police, which halted the train at East Point Station and evacuated the train. EMS was brought in to assist the person who claimed they were sick.

MARTA officials say the empty train was taken to the rail yards to be cleaned and disinfected.

Riders were able to board another train and continue on the line.

No word on if the person actually tested positive for monkeypox.

Georgia has the sixth-highest number of cases of the virus. As of Monday, 596 cases have been reported in the state and a total of 7,510 across the nation, the CDC reports.

The monkeypox virus is usually spread through close, skin-to-skin contact.

The CDC says the virus can be transmitted through direct contact with an infected person's rash, scabs or body fluids.

It can also be spread by touching fabrics like clothing, bedding, towels, or touching surfaces used by someone with the virus, or through contact with their respiratory secretions.

Most of Georgia cases are in metro Atlanta area in gay or bisexual men.

Monkeypox is known for causing an often painful, blistering rash. Some may also experience chills, exhaustion, and respiratory symptoms such as a sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough.

There is a vaccine for smallpox that can be used against monkeypox, but it is in short supply.