MARTA expansion: Proposed new train stations locations announced

We now have a better idea of where MARTA's four new train stations will be located.

In an administrative order, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dicken unveiled the spots, which include Armour Yards and Murphy Crossing on the North/South lines and Krog Street/Hulsey Yards and Joseph E. Boulevard on the East/West ones.

While announcing the new stations during his State of the City address last month, the mayor only identified the Murphy Crossing location. It would intersect with the proposed Westside BeltLine Trail. Current BeltLine users tell FOX 5 they welcome additional access to the trail.

The new in-fill stations are all being built on existing train lines. MARTA ridership is down. Leadership from the transit agency says one of the reasons for that is the lack of places for people to get on the train. They hope the new stops put an end to that trend.

In addition to building new train stops, Dickens is calling on MARTA to add a rapid bus route connecting Ponce City Market and Bowen Homes.

"Our city’s transportation landscape is dynamic, mirroring the diverse growth and evolution of Atlanta’s neighborhoods. Both legacy and emerging communities have immediate transportation needs that deserve effective solutions," Dickens said in a statement. "It is imperative that our transportation investments are strategically and equitably deployed to increase ridership on MARTA's heavy rail network and bus system fostering a more connected and unified Atlanta."

During a City Council meeting last month, MARTA's CEO Collie Greenwood couldn't give an exact timeline for the new stations to be operational, but it's expected to take years.

"There’s a lot of financial analysis that has to happen, a lot of scope analysis that has to happen," Greenwood told the city council.

Dickens's order also calls for MARTA officials to engage with the community to ensure the designs of the stations remain accessible and "appropriate to their respective neighborhoods."