Car collides with MARTA bus near I-20, 8 passengers possibly injured: officials

Police are investigating a crash with possible injuries the Interstate 20 corridor on Friday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:50 p.m. and spotted the bus stopped in the left-hand lane along Windsor Street SW.

MARTA officials say a car turned in front of the bus as it traveled along the I-20 EB access ramp.

Eight passengers were being evaluated by medics at the scene. Officials have not said how many people were on board the bus at the time.

A MARTA bus can be seen under the I-20 overpass at Windsor Street SW in Atlanta after MARTA officials say a car cut it off and collided with it on Nov. 3, 2023. (FOX 5)

It was not immediately know if anyone in the car was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

