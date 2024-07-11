MARTA bus operator, passengers injured in crash near Stone Mountain

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A MARTA bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning near North Hairston Road and Trace Terrace in the Stone Mountain area.

According to a spokesperson for MARTA, the bus operator and 4 passengers were transported to a nearby hospital.

The spokesperson did not give any information about their injuries or conditions.

It appears the crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

A FOX 5 Atlanta crew observed MARTA police and DeKalb County Fire and Rescue on the scene.

They also observed a car that appeared to have rear-ended the bus.

