MARTA bus catches fire on SW Atlanta road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
MARTA
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Fire crews quickly responded to a MARTA bus that went up in flames in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:20 a.m. as the bus was driving on County Line Road.

SKYFOX 5 saw firefighters spraying water at the bus from all sides.

MARTA says the bus' operator was near the end of their line when they reported flames coming from the rear left tire that spread to the back of the bus.

Thankfully, no passengers were onboard at the time and no one was hurt.

Crews have blocked off multiple lanes on County Line Road between Rio Grande Road and Campbellton Road as they work at the scene.

Drivers should expect delays and use Niskey Lake Road as an alternate route.