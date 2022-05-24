Family asks for help searching for 12-year-old East Point boy

article

The family of a missing 12-year-old East Point boy is concerned after he was reported missing this week.

Marsalis "Marco" James Rankin is set to turn 13 years old at the end of this month. According to missing person’s report obtained by FOX 5, he was last seen on Friday near Ben Hill Road in East Point.

The report states Rankin has autism, but his family said he is very bright.

They are concerned he may have met up with someone online.

His family shared a photo with FOX 5.

Advertisement

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.