Biker killed by turning Toyota Camry in Marietta

A motorcyclist was killed in Marietta when a driver attempted to turn in front of him, according to police.

The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the fatal crash. It happened Monday afternoon at approximately 2:03 p.m. on Delk Road near Bentley Road.

The biker was riding a 2017 Kawasaki ZX1000 going west when the driver of the 2023 Toyota Camry appeared to turn left out of a parking lot, blocking the biker's path.

Police say the biker was hit, completely lost control of his motorcycle and skid across Delk Road until he hit a stopped 2013 Infiniti FX.

He was taken to WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Details on the driver has not yet been released.

Investigators are looking for more information regarding this incident. If you know something, call 770-794-5352.