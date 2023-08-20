Mark Meadows files motion asking for dismissal of Fulton County election interference charges

article

Former congressman and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is asking a federal judge to dismiss the election interference charges against him.

According to the motion, Meadows should be immune to state prosecution under the constitution's supremacy motion. The clause stops states from interfering with federal officials when they are carrying out executive duties.

Georgia election probe timeline: From November 2020 to now

Additionally, the motion argues that Meadows is protected under the First Amendment.

Meadows is one of the 18 co-conspirators charged along with former President Trump under the state's RICO law. In addition to the RICO charge, Meadows is facing two charges solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

INDICTED: Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows seeks to move case to federal court

It appears that Meadows held a supporting role in what happened in comparison to Trump's former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

He was mentioned fewer times than Giuliani in the indictment handed up by the grand jury in Fulton County. It appears that he may have organized phone calls for Trump and texted a Georgia official about whether financial assistance from the Trump campaign would speed up the vote verification processes.

Meadows supported Trump when he represented North Carolina's 11th congressional district. He replaced Mick Mulvaney as the chief of staff in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. He fiercely defended Trump while serving as chief of staff and was a central figure in the Jan. 6 hearings.

It is not believed that he is among the six co-conspirators included in special investigator Jack Smith's federal indictment of Trump.

All of those charged, including the former president, have until noon Aug. 25 to turn themselves into Fulton County.

What's next for former President Donald Trump, co-defendants in Fulton County after indictment

The district attorney is asking for the trial to begin in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

