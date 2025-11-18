Marjorie Taylor Greene stands with abuse survivors before Epstein vote

The Brief House set to vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, requiring DOJ to release long-withheld records. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leads bipartisan push, speaking alongside survivors on Capitol Hill. President Trump now supports releasing the files after earlier clashes with Greene.



A series of high-profile events unfolded Tuesday morning in Washington as lawmakers prepared for a pivotal vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The House is expected to vote on the measure ordering the Department of Justice to release the long-withheld Epstein documents, which detail associates and evidence tied to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein.

What they're saying:

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke on Capitol Hill alongside survivors of sexual abuse, calling the upcoming vote a bipartisan effort and urging full transparency.

Greene, who has publicly clashed with President Trump over the bill, said she continued pressing for the release of the files despite political pushback. Trump has recently reversed course, now signaling support for making the records public.

Lawmakers from both parties say they expect strong support for the bill in the House, with the Senate likely to consider it next. If passed, the measure would head to the president for his signature.

Greene’s advocacy of Epstein survivors has gained national attention and fuels speculation about her broader political ambitions.