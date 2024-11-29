Marietta teen accused of trying to bury dead newborn facing new charges

Marietta police have charged a 17-year-old girl accused of trying to bury her baby son just hours after giving birth with murder.

Leticia Rodriguez has been in custody at the Cobb County Detention Center since Monday facing charges of concealing a death, throwing away or abandonment of a dead body and abuse of a dead body.

On Friday, authorities announced that they are also charging Rodriguez with felony murder and felony aggravated assault with a weapon.

Leticia Rodriguez (Cobb County Shieriff's Office)

Investigators say Rodriguez gave birth to a baby boy in her bed early Sunday morning.

According to the arrest warrant, the teen is accused of putting the newborn into a blanket and then inside a grocery bag to conceal his death for around 6 hours.

Over the weekend, authorities say the girl's uncle caught her digging a hole by a tree in the backyard to bury the dead child.

The uncle called the police, who found the dead infant on the property when they arrived.

"That infant was clearly injured," Officer Chuck McPhilamy told FOX 5.

Rodriguez is accused of using a pocket knife to abuse her newborn child's body.

The investigation remains active and has been turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney's office.

Marietta neighbors shocked over teen's arrest

"I would never have thought anything like this would happen here," said neighbor Theresa Neill.

Neighbors say they saw investigators going in and out of the home throughout the night, while the family stood outside.

"All of the family was standing outside and everybody looked so calm, it was puzzling," said Neill.

The family is from Guatemala. Neighbors say they had moved in about two years ago, but never noticed a teenage girl.