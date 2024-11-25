Newborn found dead in Marietta home
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating the death of a newborn.
Police were called to a home located on Gramling Street just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Inside, they found the infant who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the baby's cause of death.
It's not clear whether anyone was charged in connection to the death.
