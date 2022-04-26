Marietta school buses targeted by vandals with pellet guns

More than a dozen Marietta City Schools buses have damaged windshields after someone fired a pellet gun through the glass.

Surveillance video shows someone casually walking through the bus depot parking lot Monday night around 9 p.m., and shooting at the buses.

"What you can see on the video is this individual, who appears to be an adult female, using her left hand, pointing a gun and shooting intentionally at the windshields of the buses," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

When employees showed up Tuesday morning to start the school day, they found a number of buses that had at least one bullet hole through the windshield.

School officials said about 15 Marietta City Schools buses were shot.

Investigators said in almost every case, multiple shots were fired into the windshields, a few of the buses had other windows damaged as well.

"It's a well lit parking lot, on a well traveled road, so this was a very brazen, intentional act to vandalize so many different buses," said Officer McPhilamy.

With more than a dozen buses out of commission, Cobb County Schools loaned Marietta some buses to pick up students Tuesday morning.

School officials and police are just thankful no one was hurt.

"This happened after hours, no children in the area, there was never a danger to the public, but this is certainly a brazen act to go out and damage so many different school buses, and to what end?" said Officer McPhilamy.

Police said anyone who know who the shooter is, or saw anything out of the ordinary at the bus depot Monday night, give them a call.

Advertisement

Police said once they figure out who this person is, they will likely face criminal damage to property and damage to government property charges.

