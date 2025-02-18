Marietta nursing home under scrutiny after elderly resident's disappearance, death

article

The Brief Patricia Miele, an 89-year-old woman, disappeared from a Marietta nursing home and was found dead days later. A state report reveals that staff at Greenwood Place failed to check on her for hours and delayed calling the police after realizing she was missing. The nursing home was critically short-staffed, a common issue in senior care facilities, according to Georgia's Long-Term Care Ombudsman Melanie McNeil.



The disappearance, and subsequent death, of 89-year-old Patricia Miele, is sparking a larger discussion on staffing issues in senior care facilities.

What we know:

Miele, a resident of Greenwood Place in Marietta, went missing in early November.

The Georgia Department of Community Health's report indicates that the nursing home staff did not check on her for hours before she wandered off.

When they discovered her absence the next morning, they waited nearly two hours to notify the police.

Her body was later found in a nearby lake by a couple walking through Kennesaw Memorial Park.

What we don't know:

The state report does not specify any sanctions that Greenwood Place might face due to Miele's death. Additionally, the nursing home has not commented on the specifics of the case, citing confidentiality obligations.

What they're saying:

Miele's disappearance prompted a significant response from Marietta police.

Melanie McNeil, Georgia’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman, says short-staffing is a common problem in senior care facilities across the state.

"This is what happens when there's not enough staff. People wander off," she said. "It's not just in the metro area. Other parts of the state are experiencing the same thing. Residents wandering off and the staff just don't realize it."

She advises families to regularly visit their loved ones in care facilities to ensure their safety and well-being.

The other side:

Meanwhile, Greenwood Place has stated that any findings from the Department of Community Health are "are taken very seriously and are addressed, acted upon swiftly and remedied to the satisfaction of the state."

However, they have not provided specific details about Miele's case.

What's next:

There is concern over a pending change to state regulations that would lower mandatory minimum staffing levels in nursing homes, which McNeil fears could exacerbate the issue. The situation remains under review, and further developments are awaited.