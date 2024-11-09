89-year-old Marietta woman gone missing

article

Have you seen Patricia? The Marietta police need help locating an 89-year-old woman who went missing from her assisted living facility. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Patricia Miele reportedly left the Greenwood Assisted Living and Memory Care facility on Whitlock Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Police were notified Saturday morning that she hadn't been seen since.

Staff members told police that Patricia, who is hearing impaired and new to their facility, had been exhibiting signs of recent confusion. She also left without her eyeglasses. She may be disoriented.

She was last seen wearing a purple floral shirt, blue jeans and slip-on Skechers shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.