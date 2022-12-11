Marietta investigators looking into fatal I-75 crash

The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said they're looking into a fatal car accident that happened on I-75 early Sunday Morning.

Officials said James Appleton, 52, of Marietta was driving southbound around 2:51 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the center barrier wall near the exit to Delk Road.

Investigators said they are not sure what led to the accident. Appleton died from his injuries in the WellStar Kennestone hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

Appleton was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger. If you have any information regarding the crash, please call 770-794-5357.