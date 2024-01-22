Man accused of murdering Marietta woman arrested in Florida

article

A man on the run, wanted in the killing of a Marietta woman, was caught in Florida, according to law enforcement.

Melinda Jolly, 44, was found dead in a home on Perch Drive by a family member performing a welfare check.

Charles Franklin Cook, 41, of Marietta, was identified as a suspect.

On Jan. 18, special investigators with the Okaloosa Sheriff's Office found him and his car in a Publix parking lot in Crestview, Florida.

Charles Cook of Marietta (Credit: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

He was taken into custody on Cobb County warrants and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Cook will be extradited back to Georgia where he will face a judge.