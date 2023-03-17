Marietta firefighters free dog that crawled up and into car engine

Firefighters say they managed to rescue a dog who became stuck after crawling under a car in Marietta.

Marietta Fire says they were contacted by a man after he failed to get the stray pup out himself.

The City of Marietta posted photos from the ordeal on its Facebook page.

"Did you know that our fire department not only saves cats from trees (just kidding), but they also rescue dogs stuck in car engines?!," according to the Facebook.

(Marietta Fire Department)

The man had stopped his car seeing that the dog was in the middle of the road. The animal then ran under his car.

"When he attempted to get the dog out from under his car the dog climbed into the engine compartment and got stuck," the post continued.

Marietta Fire Engine 54 was called in and located the dog between the engine air box and a firewall. Firefighters ultimately had to remove the air box and duct work to free the poor animal.

(Marietta Fire Department)

The pup is now in the hands of Cobb County Animal Services.