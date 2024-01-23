Police impersonator pulls out fake badge, tries to arrest real Marietta officers

article

A man is behind bars after trying to convince the wrong people he was a police officer.

Marietta officials caught Shawn Brown walking in the middle of the road last week, disrupting traffic. When they tried to talk to him, they say he pulled out a metal badge that read the words "Special Police" and told them they were under arrest for assaulting an officer. Brown even read them their Miranda Rights.

The encounter didn't go as planned for Brown. Instead, he was placed under arrest and charged with impersonating a police officer, obstruction, terroristic threats and giving a false name.

He was taken to the Cobb County Jail.