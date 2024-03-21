Marietta couple on motorcycle seriously injured after collision with dump truck

Two people on a motorcycle were seriously injured during a collision with a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to Cobb County Police Department.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Mack Dobbs Road near Standing Peachtree Trail.

Police say 62-year-old Bobby Lynn Myer of Marietta and 56-year-old Teresa Ann Myer were on a 2008 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic and were at the intersection when a 2007 International 7000 dump truck driven by 59-year-old Roy Geen Key from Adairsville crossed the solid painted double yellow lines and hit the motorcycle.

The motorcycle veered north and came to a stop on the shoulder. The dump continued south until it hit a concrete curb and came to a stop.

The Myers were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in serious condition. Key was not injured.

The collision is under investigation at this time. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.