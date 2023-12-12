Marietta City Schools pulls almost two dozen books for 'sexual, inappropriate content'

Almost two dozen books are being pulled from the Marietta City Schools' reading center. The decision came down Tuesday night in a 6-1 vote.

"I was surprised by what was in the reading center," said Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera.

River said countless hours were spent determining which books were not appropriate for students. He called it a challenging process, saying the academic content and historical value were taken into consideration. In the end, he said 23 books needed to go due to their sexual or inappropriate content.

"Of the 20,000 books that we have, in particular, the list I bring you this evening, these 23, I have no hesitation whatsoever," said Rivera.

Earlier this year, the district removed two books, Flamer and M and Earl and the Dying Girl.

The new list of 23 includes a book by author J.K. Rowling, known for her Harry Potter series. The list also includes a series of books by author Sarah J. Maas.

Some agreed with removing the books.

"I think we need to be careful about what our children are reading," said Donna Lewis, who has grandchildren in the district.

"I'm so thankful the school board has done this. There should be a set standard of what books are in our library," said Becky Simmons, who is a parent.

Others call it censorship and say it's just not right.

Marietta High School Junior, Bella Gant, says her favorite book is on the list.

"We're teenagers. We're about to go to college and prepare to be the future, and we need to be ready to face the realities to be able to see and be able to develop as not just students, but humans," said Gant.

"I'm sad for the students. Obviously, the students are losing a lot of books that they love and care about," said Kayla Sargent, a parent.

Anyone can appeal the decision.