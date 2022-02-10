Marietta City Schools adding more police officers to keep the peace

There has been too much pushing, shoving, and fists flying. Many schools across the country are seeing an increase in fights.

Marietta City Schools is no different. School leaders met this week and decided adding more police officers to the schools might help.

School officials said since children returned to the classroom after being virtual during the pandemic, they started noticing more and more violent altercations.

"We've seen in Marietta what educators are seeing around the country," said Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera.

"There's definitely more fights," said Heather Harris.

Harris has three children in Marietta City Schools. She's heard all about the fights from her high school daughter.

"The pandemic didn't help. It just added to the chaos what was already a tough situation with phones and social media," said Harris.

This week, Marietta City Schools decided to spend almost $100,000 to add additional Marietta police officers to the middle school and the high school. Within a day those officers were in the school.

"This is not an over reaction to arresting children, this is about putting more caring adults in hallways so our students feel safe and can engage in positive relationships," said Dr. Rivera.

In addition to the officers there are extra teachers and extra campus monitors in the hallways.

"If that's what it takes to let kids feel safe and let kids know they're going to be held accountable fo their actions... then bring it!" said Harris.

