Margaritaville at Lanier Islands adds snow to the holiday forecast

It’s rare to experience a White Christmas here in Georgia, but there’s one place that’s always guaranteed to have a fresh blanket of snow this time of year.

We’re talking about popular lakeside getaway Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, of course, which transforms into a winter playground during the holiday season thanks to License to Chill Snow Island. And you know how they say, "What goes up must come down?" Well, never was that more accurate than at Blizzard Mountain, which towers eight stories high and drops brave tubers down a 575-foot-long path in the snow. License to Chill Snow Island also features classic amusement park rides, but for those looking for "chills" rather than "thrills," there’s also an ice skating rink and a snow-covered play zone.

Oh, and did we mention the lights? In the evenings, visitors can enjoy Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular, a walk-through light show. And here’s a little tip: we’ve heard rumors that Santa Claus himself will stop by License to Chill Snow Island tomorrow through Tuesday (Dec. 17 through the 20) starting at 5 p.m. to meet fans and take photos.

License to Chill Snow Island is open daily through Jan. 4th, and then weekends only through Feb. 26 — and Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is located at 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. For information on hours and tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning racing down Blizzard Mountain on live television!