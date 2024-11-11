Marco Rubio tapped for Secretary of State in Trump's second term cabinet: Fox News

article

The Brief Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is expected to be nominated by President-elect Donald Trump as Secretary of State. Rubio, with foreign policy acumen, serves on the Senate Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committees and aligns with Trump on key international stances. Rubio's confirmation would make him the first Latino Secretary of State, a historic event celebrated by the Republican Jewish Coalition. Trump, following his re-election, is in the process of assembling his cabinet with additional anticipated appointments including Rep. Elise Stefanik and Tom Homan. The New York Times broke the story, but the Trump transition team has not issued any official comment.



President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, according to a source familiar with the transition process, as reported by Fox News.

While Trump could still change his mind, the source emphasized that the three-term senator is currently the favored choice. Rubio, who was previously considered as Trump’s running mate before the former president selected Ohio Sen. JD Vance, is anticipated to bring foreign policy experience and strong conservative credentials to the role.

The New York Times first reported the news on Monday evening. Spokespeople for the Trump transition team have not yet provided a comment.

Rubio, 53, a former presidential candidate who sparred with Trump in the 2016 primaries, has since become a reliable Trump ally in the Senate. Known for his foreign policy expertise, Rubio sits on both the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee. While he has taken positions in line with Trump on several international issues, such as opposing increased U.S. aid to Ukraine and advocating for diplomatic resolutions, Rubio remains a foreign policy hawk dedicated to strengthening U.S. alliances overseas, including NATO.

If confirmed, Rubio would be the first Latino to serve as Secretary of State, a historic milestone. The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), a significant Trump supporter in the 2024 election, celebrated Rubio’s potential appointment. "We know that with Senator Rubio leading the State Department, America will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies and confront our enemies," said RJC National Chairman Senator Norm Coleman and CEO Matt Brooks in a statement. They praised Rubio as "an outspoken defender of Israel who has always had the Jewish state’s back."

Since securing a second term in the White House last week, Trump has begun assembling his cabinet. In addition to Rubio, the president-elect is expected to appoint Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Tom Homan as "border czar," Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida as national security advisor, and former Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.