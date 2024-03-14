Carroll County woman celebrates 105th birthday

article

It's a very special week for one Carroll County woman who just celebrated a major birthday milestone.

Marcia McGahee turned 105 years old on Wednesday.

Her celebration was held at her senior living facility, The Front Porch of Bowdon.

The activity director at the facility tells FOX 5 that McGahee is full of spirit and always wants to help and supervise activities.

She loves to spend her free time reading and talking with friends. She's also known to tell amazing stories.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday, Mrs. McGahee!