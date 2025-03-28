March Madness takes over downtown Atlanta this weekend

The excitement of March Madness is taking over downtown Atlanta as State Farm Arena prepares to host Sweet 16 games in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this weekend. Four teams are heading to the city for the regional matchups, bringing a surge in ticket demand and energy to the area.

Michigan State and Ole Miss will face off in the first of two games scheduled for Friday. The second matchup, between Auburn and Michigan, is set to tip off at 9:39 p.m. and is drawing major interest from fans — and it’s showing in the ticket prices.

As of Monday, the average ticket price had soared to $940. By Thursday morning, the lowest available ticket on Ticketmaster was listed at $379, with some resale prices reaching as high as $10,000.

Despite the high costs, State Farm Arena officials say the in-person experience is worth it.

"I think coming down to State Farm Arena, we’re so proud of the experience down here," said Andrew Saltzman, chief commercial officer at the arena. "There’s great food and beverage offerings, it’s going to be electric, so again get here early and really soak in the best of college basketball."

With thousands expected to descend on the venue, officials are urging attendees to plan ahead for parking. Fans are encouraged to either purchase parking in advance or consider taking MARTA to avoid congestion. Exit at the GWCC/CNN Center Station.

Also, a reminder that State Farm Arena does not require bags to be clear, but they can not be any larger than 14-by-14-by-6 inches and all bags are subject to screening.

The games are expected to bring national attention — and a big crowd — to downtown Atlanta as the city takes center stage in the NCAA tournament.

If you don't have tickets to the games, but still want to catch the action, there are a few places around metro Atlanta which will be featuring the games this weekend.

They include:

Fadó Irish Pub in Midtown Atlanta, The Family Dog in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood, and all the HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern locations, which will have several drink and food specials.

