March Madness festivities in metro Atlanta | 2025

article

March Madness isn’t just about basketball—it’s also a time for food, drinks, and watch parties across metro Atlanta. From bar crawls and beer brackets to exclusive game-day specials and grand prize giveaways, local restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues are getting in on the action. Whether you're looking for a lively sports bar atmosphere, a dog-friendly watch party, or unbeatable food and drink deals, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the tournament.

RELATED: March Madness 2025: Slam-dunk food deals

And don't forget that our Georgia Bulldogs take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 4:35 p.m. It's their first time in the tourney since 1996. Go Dawgs!

Georgia residents can still get free MUG Root Beer and enter to win a Bulldog MUG collectible can. To claim up to $4 off their purchase, GA residents can text a receipt with code MUG25 to 737-377-3774. Fans nationwide can enter to win a custom Bulldog MUG Last Dog Standing 2025 can online while supplies last. Plus, if a dog team wins the championship, MUG Root Beer will be free for everyone in the U.S.

Midtown Ball Crawl

12 to 7 p.m., March 20 | Midtown Atlanta, between 12th and 13th streets

Three popular restaurants—The Office Bar, Emilio's Tacos and Tequila, and McCray's Tavern—are teaming up for the Midtown Ball Crawl to celebrate the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and March Madness. The event will feature basketball-themed games, DJ Jon Q, giveaways (including basketball game tickets, $100 gift cards, and koozies), free drinks, and menu specials. All three establishments will be showing the games on their TVs. Free admission. More info

BrewDog's Beer Bracket Challenge

BrewDog is getting in on the bracket fun, letting fans vote for their favorite beers in head-to-head matchups. Customers get the benefit of the winning beers being discounted the following week. First up: Cold Beer vs. Ohio Pilsner. Check back on BrewDog’s Instagram each week to cast your votes and see the winners. Vote here

Culinary Dropout Dunwoody: Watch & Win

Visit on game days for a chance to win a championship game viewing party on April 7. The more visits, the better your odds. While you're there, enjoy the Courtside Cravings menu featuring Soft Pretzels & Provolone Fondue, BBQ Pork Belly Nachos, Hot Wings, and more. More info

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern: March Madness Bracket & Specials

Multiple Locations

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern will be showing all the March Madness games on their TVs at each location. Fans can enter the HOBNOB March Madness Bracket for a chance to win a $250 gift card and other perks. Enjoy food and drink specials throughout the tournament. More info

Skiptown's March Madness Watch Party

Skiptown, the new upscale off-leash dog park in Kirkwood, is hosting a March Madness watch party as part of its grand opening celebration this week. On March 20, the games will be shown on all TVs, and there will be a basketball-themed photo booth. Pups can enjoy basketball cookies, while their humans get special treats and cookies too. More info

Fairway Social’s "Mad" Deal

Fairway Social is offering a March Madness special: $25 per hour for a bay Monday through Friday at both its Trilith and Alpharetta locations. Fairway Social Alpharetta will also open at noon on March 20 and 21 for the games. More info

Del Taco’s March Madness BOGO Deals

Del Taco is offering a BOGO deal on "The Del Taco" from March 20-24 in honor of the basketball tournament. From March 27-31, guests can also get a BOGO deal on Double Del Cheeseburgers. Additionally, enjoy $0 delivery on orders of $20 or more during both promotions, available exclusively through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or deltaco.com. Other restrictions may apply. More info

State Farm Arena

March 28 and 30

State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta will host the South Regionals for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Tickets start at $214. More info

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.