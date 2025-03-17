Georgia Bulldogs competing in NCAA tournaments for 1st time since 1996

The Brief Georgia’s big dance return: The Bulldogs are one of a record 14 SEC teams in the NCAA Tournament, seeking their first tourney win since 1996. Tough first-round matchup: No. 9 Georgia will face No. 8 Gonzaga in a "Battle of the Bulldogs" on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas. Georgia Tech joins the fun: The Yellow Jackets’ women’s team also earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.



March Madness is here, and the Georgia Bulldogs (20-13, 8-11 SEC) are part of the action. The NCAA unveiled the men’s and women’s tournament brackets on Sunday, and Georgia’s selection came as a major surprise.

Georgia is one of a record-breaking 14 SEC teams in the tournament and will compete for its first NCAA Tournament win since 1996. The Bulldogs are in the Midwest Region, where top-seeded Houston leads the bracket.

Georgia, a No. 9 seed, will face No. 8 seed Gonzaga in the first round on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas. The matchup will be a battle of the Bulldogs, as both teams share the same mascot.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball team also secured a spot in the tournament, earning a chance to compete on the national stage.