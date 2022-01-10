College Football Alabama vs Georgia: Map shows most of America rooting for Bulldogs in championship

article

When it comes to the National College Football Championship game, most of the country has Georgia on its mind.

Sports betting company BetOnline used trend software connecting to geotagged Twitter data to see what states were rooting for what team in the championship game.

Using the hashtags #RollTide and #GoDawgs, the company tracked over 100,000 tweets and found that America was cheering on the underdog Bulldogs to beat No.1 Alabama.

In total, 31 states were rooting for the Bulldogs compared to 19 states for Alabama.

While Alabama has strong supporters in the Southwest, Georgia took most of the Southeast, Northeast, Northwest, and the deep South.

Georgia is trying to win its first national title since Herschel Walker led the Bulldogs to the championship as a freshman in 1980, Alabama is looking to add to an unprecedented run.

The Tide is trying to go back-to-back as national champs for the second time under Saban. It would be title No. 7 for Alabama in the last 13 seasons, and its 13th overall in college football’s poll era (1936-present), more than any other school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.