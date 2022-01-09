Georgians ecouraged to wear red and black for 'Hunker Down Day'

Wear red and black and "Call the Dawgs" on Monday in honor of Hunker Down Day in Georgia and the Georgia Bulldogs football team's matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a proclamation on Saturday declaring Jan. 10 "Hunker Down Day" in Georgia.

"Whereas this Georgia team has shown throughout the season they possess a unique grit and determination of which the entire Bulldog nation can be justifiably proud," the proclamation reads in part.

GEORGIA VS ALABAMA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

"When the #Dawgs take the field for the #NationalChampionship, we hope all will join us in rallying behind them," Kemp said in a tweet.

The proclamation calls for Georgians to wear red and black in preparation for the Bulldogs to "hunker it down one more time," to quote late Georgia football broadcaster Larry Munson.

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff set for 8 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Kemp and his family lived in the Athens area before being elected as governor.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE