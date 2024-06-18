Manhunt underway for suspected shooter after Waffle House fight in South Fulton

Image 1 of 8 ▼ South Fulton police investigate a shooting at a Waffle House along Campbellton-Fairburn Road on June 18, 2024. (FOX 5)

A shooting at a South Fulton Waffle House which injured a patron is under investigation.

Officers were called out around 7:50 p.m. to the Waffle House at 5310 Campbellton-Fairburn Road.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, a fight between two patrons inside the restaurant escalated, resulting in one person being shot.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but their condition was not immediately available.

The suspected shooter fled into the nearby woods, last seen headed toward the Publix supermarket.

Officers from the Union City Police Department joined South Fulton police officers in searching the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department.