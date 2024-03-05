Manhunt for shooter in 2022 Clayton County apartment shooting continues

article

The shooter, who killed 19-year-old Kiyre Allen and injured four others at a Clayton County apartment complex in 2022 is still on the run.

The shooting happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022, at the Parks at Leeds apartment complex, located at 5420 Riverdale Road. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers found five people shot near Building K when they arrived at the scene. Allen was the only one who did not survive.

Kiyrie Allen poses with his mom after winning Mr. Creekside. The 19-year-old was killed on Aug. 13, 2024. (Supplied)

His family told FOX 5 he had just graduated from Creekside High School, where he was voted Mr. Creekside. His mother said her son was visiting with a group of friends when the shooting happened. She stated that the group of aspiring entertainers were getting ready to go to a show when they were confronted with gunfire after being approached about a stolen dirt bike.

More than 18 months after his murder, detectives are asking for the public’s help once again to try to identify the person responsible. They are asking anyone with information to call Det. M. Swanda at 770-473-3915 or to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.